Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class William Patrick Eppley III, 74, of Killeen will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harper-Talsek Funeral Home in Killeen with the Rev. David Starkey Jr. officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors.
Mr. Eppley died Feb. 5, 2022, in his home. He was born Nov. 2, 1947, in Clementon, New Jersey.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
