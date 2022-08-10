William Forbes Jr.

Services for retired Capt. William Arthur Forbes Jr., 82, Copperas Cove will be held at noon Saturday at the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in McGregor.
Burial with full military honors will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
