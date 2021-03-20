William Gilbert Sr.

Funeral services for Mr. William (Wig) Landon Gilbert Sr., 72, of Belton, will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with military honors will follow the service at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen,
Mr. Gilbert died March 8, 2021, surrounded by his family at his home in Belton.
He was born April 29, 1948.
Wig was known for making others laugh, his charismatic charm and building long-lasting relationships with anyone he could strike up a conversation with. Wig nurtured those who knew and loved him most with love, faith, and laughter.
He made an impact on everyone he knew with a genuine love for others.
He devoted his life to Christ, and loved attending Henly Baptist Church in Henly.
Wig will be missed by those who knew him most and loved his captivating personality.
Born in Dallas to Margaret & Otis D. Gilbert, Wig grew up with his six siblings there, until moving to Killeen.
After graduating from Killeen High School, Wig went on to serve in the military, where he fought in Vietnam and earned a Purple Heart.
After returning home from war, he met and married the love of his life, Valerie Ann Baltzer, and they have been married for 50 years. They have two children, William Landon Jr. and Amanda Jo.
Wig was preceded in death by his father Otis D. Gilbert, his mother Margaret, brother Franklin Pierce Gilbert and nephew Clifford Poe III.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Valerie Gilbert; his son, William Gilbert Jr. and wife, Amy Gilbert, of Dripping Springs; his daughter, Amanda Langseth, and husband, Mark Langseth, of Cedar Park; five beautiful grandchildren — Alyssa, Clayton, Lyndsey, Landon and Landry; five devoted siblings — brothers, Robert Otis Gilbert of Hamilton, Francis N. Gilbert of Springtown, James Scott Gilbert and wife, Judy, of Temple, Donald (Tommy) Gilbert and wife, Brenda, of Killeen, and a sister, Mary Jo Gilbert of Austin. He was also the loving uncle to many nieces & nephews as well.
As much as our beloved Wig will be missed here on Earth, we take comfort in knowing that he is resting in the arms of the Lord.
Wig will be laid to rest with military honors at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Donations may be made in his name to Henly Baptist Church at www.henlybaptistchurch.org.
