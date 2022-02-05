William Ginac

Graveside services for retired Lt. Col. William George Ginac, 78, of Killeen, will be 3 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, 11463 State Highway 195.
Mr. Ginac died Jan. 28, 2022, from complications related to Alzheimer’s.
In life, he was passionate about golf, Chimay — the red label, and his grandchildren. After his military service, William worked in the Army club systems where he remained until his retirement.
William was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Clara, his wife, Doreen, and his siblings, Louise, Donna and Louis.
Survivors include his sister Ruth, his sons Bo and Ty and their wives Deborah and Susan, and his grandchildren, Abigail, Amelia, Zachary and Nicholas. He also leaves behind his second wife Joann and her family Jennifer, Ross, Chris, Logan, Reese and Austin.
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cedar Park is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to TexVet.org or the Dementia Society of American.
