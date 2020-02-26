William Griffith

A funeral service for William “Bill” Griffith, 52, of Killeen, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, Ill., with burial following in Crest Haven Memorial Park. Full military rites will be performed at the cemetery.
Mr. Griffith died Feb. 20, 2020, at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood.
He was born Aug. 17, 1967, in Baltimore, Md., to parents Clyde and Betty Sue (Yu) Griffith.
He married Tracy Anne (Whitney) Griffith on Feb. 7, 1992, in Fort Richardson, Alaska. She survives him in his death.
Mr. Griffith served 28 years in the U.S. Army and retired as a sergeant major. He served during Desert Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom and earned two Bronze Stars and the Legion of Merit while on active duty.
Mr. Griffith enjoyed collecting coins and playing with his grandson, John. He volunteered as a tax counselor for AARP for 6 years in Killeen. He also volunteered at area middle schools, running concession stands and mentoring students. Mr. Griffith was a loving father, family oriented man and a gracious husband.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Tracy Griffith of Killeen, formerly of Olney, Ill.; daughter, Ashley Koong and husband Daniel of Fort Bragg, N.C.; daughter, Kelsey Griffith of Camp Pendleton, Calif.; grandson, John Koong; sisters-in-law, Diana (Robert) Jennings, Kathy (Atallah) Ahmad and Sharon (Galen) Mendenhall; cats, Apollo and Little Kitty and dog, Mattie; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, mother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Memorials can be made to the Army Historical Foundation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.