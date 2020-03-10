Services for William H. Abbott, 60, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Maxdale Cowboy Church in Killeen.
Mr. Abbott died March 8, 2020, in Harker Heights.
He was born Jan. 8, 1960, in Furth, Germany to Russell Abbott and Katharina Scheschovitsch Abbott.
Before his retirement, he worked as a corrections officer then as a computer technician. When he was not working, Mr. Abbott enjoyed fishing, computer games and being with his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife. Stephanie. of 31 years; daughter, Niccole and husband Britt Taylor; mother, Katie Abbott; granddaughters, Madison and Olivia Taylor; brother, Klaus and his wife, Shirley Abbott; sister, Carolyn Harris and fiance Richard Warner; along with aunts, uncles and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Russell Abbott.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Donations may be made to Maxdale Cowboy Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.