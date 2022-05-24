Graveside services with military honors for William James Sproul Jr., of Copperas Cove, will be 2 p.m. Friday at the Historic Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Sproul died May 20, 2022, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 1, 1942, in Springfield, Mass.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Broecker Funeral Home of Salado.
