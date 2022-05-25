Funeral services for Mr. William Jimmie Thompson, 37, of Killeen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen.
Burial will follow the service at the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Thompson died May 2, 2022, in Killeen. He was born June 21, 1984, in Leesville, Louisiana.
A viewing will be held two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
