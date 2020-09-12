Funeral services for retired Lt. Col. William John “Bill” Smith, 52, of Harker Heights, will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Smith died Sept. 5, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 18, 1967, in Yonkers, New York, to the late Alfred and Mary (Duffy) Smith.
He attended public and private schools in Yonkers for elementary and middle school and then to Archbishop Stepinac for High School and Fordham University for his four-year degree.
William served in the United States Army for 25 years. He served during Operation Desert Storm and three tours in Iraq where he received three Bronze Service Stars, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Army and Airforce Achievement Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Legion of Merit, and Southwest Asia Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal just to mention a few. We are all so proud of you, Bill. Thank you for your service in defending our country. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
William was the beloved husband of Dawn (Campagna), whom he married at Saint Joseph’s Church in Somers, New York, on April 28, 1990. They were married for 30 years.
Anyone who knew Bill knows his faith in Jesus Christ his Savior and Lord. Bill had a long life of service to God, his church, country, family and fellowman. In his free time, he was a baseball coach for over 10 years. He loved the game, but got so much joy from watching and teaching the little ones about the game he loved so much.
When he was younger, he would visit nursing homes and sing with the residents. He also was involved with some online Bible and prayer ministries. He was also involved in a men’s Bible group that helped fellow veterans. Bill has touched and changed a lot of lives. He loved his family and friends unconditionally.
Survivors include his loving wife, Dawn, and will be dearly missed by his loving sons, Daniel and Jacob Smith. He was also the youngest of four siblings and is survived by his sisters, Patricia Mancini and Mary Elizabeth Jackson and brother, Alfred Smith. He was blessed to be the Uncle to Brynn, David, Brooke, Ryan, John, Kevin and great-uncle to Liam and Violet.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of the arrangements.
