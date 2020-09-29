William Jones Jr.

Graveside services for William Jack Jones Jr., 75, will be at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Jones died Sept. 1, 2020.
He was born July 5, 1945, in Birmingham, Alabama, to Norma and Jack Jones.
He was employed by KISD as a school bus driver for 12 years. Previously, he owned his own truck and drove for 15 years. He drove an ambulance for Scott and White. He entered the U.S. Navy immediately after graduating high school and began an adventurous life. He did two tours to Vietnam and claimed the Saratoga ship as his favorite vessel to sail for patriotic duty while serving his country.
Bill lived a life full of joy and dedication to serving others. He loved the children on his bus and the fun times he shared as they grew up in the KISD schools. He was a member of Nolanville First United Methodist Church, and an active Emmaus Pilgrim. He enjoyed deer hunting and the Dallas Cowboys, personally meeting Too Tall Jones and Bob Lilly. He was a caring and dedicated husband, a faithful church member and an involved community citizen.
He married his wife, Sandy Jones, on Feb. 14, 2000.
Many friends, co-workers and students who brought him great joy in life will miss him.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sandy Jones, his four children: sons, Dave Jones of Georgia, and Rolland Jones of New York, and a daughter, Jodi Jones, of Georgia and two stepsons, Steven Johnson from Texas and Phillip Johnson from Georgia, brothers, Kirby Jones of Killeen, Michael Jones of Katy, Kevin Jones of Killeen, sister, Tracey Jones of Austin, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will welcome visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. today at VFW Post 3892, located at 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights. Crawford-Bowers Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Roy Johnson GoFundMe page on Facebook or to Nolanville First United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.