William Michelsen

A visitation for William (Bill) Steinar Michelsen will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Michelsen died peacefully in his sleep on July 14, 2021.
He was born Aug. 29, 1962, in Bethesda, Maryland.
Bill was retired from his position as a prison guard after 30 years with the Texas Department of Corrections.
After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed working and fixing up the family ranch in Waelder, Texas.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Steinar Michelsen, in 2006.
Survivors include his wife, Susan, of 5½years; his mother, Judy Michelsen; and sister, Barbar Bodkin, both of Harker Heights.
Survivors also include a stepson, a stepdaughter, son-in-law, two stepgrandchildren, and a niece, a nephew-in-law, nephew, and one great-nephew.
