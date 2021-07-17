William Michelsen

Visitation for William (Bill) Steinar Michelsen will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Michelsen died peacefully in his sleep on July 14, 2021.
He was born Aug. 29, 1962, in Bethesda, Maryland.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, Steina Michelsen, in 2006. He is survived by his wife, Susan, of 5½ years. He is also survived by his mother, Judy Michelsen, and sister, Barbar Bodkin, both of Harker Heights.
Bill is also survived by a stepson, a step-daughter, son in law, two step-grandchildren, a niece, a nephew-in-law, nephew, and one great-nephew.
Bill was retired from his position as a prison guard after 30 years with the Texas Dept of Corrections.
After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed working and fixing up their family ranch in Waelder, Texas .
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home is in charge of the services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.