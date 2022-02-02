Services for William Miller, 81, of Harker Heights, will be held at a later date.
Mr. Miller died Feb. 1, 2022, in a Temple hospital. He was born on July 22, 1940, in Greensburg, Pennsylvania.
Survivors include his wife, Dawn Miller of Killeen; sons, Shawn Miller of Temple and Daniel Miller of Harker Heights; daughter, Holly McDaniels; one sister, Wendy Zimmerman; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.