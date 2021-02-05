A graveside service with military honors for William O. Stone III (“Stoney”), 73, of Kempner, will be 10 a.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen.
Mr. Stone died Jan. 9, 2021.
He was born Oct. 30, 1947, in Baltimore, Maryland.
William was in the Air Force from 1969 to 1985 and was Ground to Air Communication in Vietnam. He also worked at AFN while in Germany. And he was stationed at Fort Hood from 1981 to 1985 as a Tactical Air Command and Control Specialist with Det. 1-1 602nd Tactical Air Control Wing, supporting the 1st Cavalry Division when he retired.
He belonged to the Cen-Tex Modelers Inc. He was lead tech in the Calibration lab at RAM on West Fort Hood (after retiring) 1988-2011.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Debra Seggerty in 2009; his dad, William Stone Jr., in 2009; and his mother, Elizabeth, in 2014.
Survivors include his wife, Carolynn Stone; daughter, Dawn Crager, of Bedford; daughter, Alisa Crager, of Copperas Cove; and son, Daniel Crager, of Copperas Cove; grandchild, Joshua Crager (Cassidy), of Poolville; grandchild, Shelby Collins, of Bedford; grandchild, Savannah Harper, of Bedford; grandchild, Ean Crager, of Enterprise, Alabama; grandchild, Elijah Crager, of Enterprise, Alabama; grandchild, Alexandra (Anthony), of Hawaii; grandchild, Austin Harper, of Austin; great-grandchild, Madison; great-grandchild, Jayden; great-grandchild, Brooklynn; and great-grandchild, Brylee; Dorothy Redifer, his 106-year-old second cousin, of Copperas Cove. Brothers-in-law, Daniel Moss, and wife, Sue, Jeffery Moss and wife Shana; sister-in-law Marilynn Dunsmore, nephews and great-nephew and niece.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in William’s memory may be made to Wounded Warriors, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Stone family.
