A private burial service for William P. Gibson will be held at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Gibson, known lovingly to his friends and family as “Hoot” or “the Judge,” died on Sept. 2, 2023.
He was born Nov. 16, 1945, in Temple to James L. Gibson and Francis E. Gibson.
He attended Temple High School and graduated in the class of 1963. Bill was well-loved amongst his classmates and was voted class Parliamentarian for consecutive years.
He went on to Texas Tech University, where he found fellowship with the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and made lifelong friends who have abided by his side throughout his entire life.
After finishing an undergraduate degree, he joined the Army to serve in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for his valor. On his return to Texas Tech, he followed his passion for the law and obtained his Juris Doctorate degree in 1972.
He began his career in Lubbock, but was pulled back to his roots in Bell County, serving as an Assistant DA. Thus, he began his lifelong career in Bell County, serving in various roles as a criminal defense attorney, a County Judge from 1979-1982, and a Municipal Court Judge from 2010-2014.
His integrity, as well as his practical manner and kindness was noticed by all who met him. He will also be remembered for his loving devotion to friends and family.
Bill had a passion for supporting his favorite college and professional sports teams, traveling with his friends, and he was a lifelong lover of watching horse races near and far.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his older brother James A. Gibson; and his wife, Donna R. Gibson.
Bill is survived by his only daughter, Heather Bovat of Holden Mass., her husband Greg, and their three daughters Sarah, Allie, and Leah. He is also survived by his older sister Sally Webb and her sons, Kevin Webb and Christopher Webb (Dallas); his younger sister Jean Karr and her husband Dr. Robert Karr and daughters Courtney Baumstauk (St. Louis, Mo.) and Lee Ann McKinney (Phoenix, Ariz.); his sister-in-law Sue Gibson and her sons Allen Gibson (Austin) and Kirk Gibson (Texarkana); and his stepson Wallace O’Kelley and wife April O’Kelley (Phoenix, Ariz.).
His quick wit and affable personality will be woefully missed by all who knew him.
Bill was a generous supporter of MD Anderson Cancer Center, and the family would prefer donations to MD Anderson, in lieu of flowers.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
