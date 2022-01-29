A celebration of life for William R. “Bill” Clark, 79, of Frisco and formerly of Killeen, will be planned for a later date.
Mr. Clark died peacefully on Jan. 20, 2022, after a long and hard-fought battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was surrounded by his loving family at the time of his passing.
He was born along with twin brother Dick on Sept. 15, 1942, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to their parents, George and Willie (Allen) Clark.
Bill grew up to be a talented offensive guard and defensive cornerback for the Red Bank Lions, winning the Rebel Bowl in 1959.
After graduating from high school, Bill went on to study accounting at The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Bill later earned his Masters of Accounting at TCU.
In 1965, Bill joined the U.S. Army and attended Officer Candidate School at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.
After training at Fort Lee, Virginia, he was stationed at Fort Hood as a first lieutenant, where he met and married the lovely Claudia Fulwiler of Belton. They wed at the Post Chapel on June 21, 1968.
Following his exit from the service, Bill and Claudia moved to Fort Worth, where he worked as an accountant for General Dynamics.
Bill and Claudia moved back to Killeen in 1972, when Bill joined the team at Lott, Vernon & Co. as a CPA and later as a partner. In his 30 years with them, Bill proudly served the community as a tax and financial advisor to hundreds of local residents and business clients.
Bill was a long-time member and past president of the Exchange Club and served many years as the treasurer of the Killeen chapter of AUSA (Association of the U.S. Army).
After retirement, Bill joined the board of the Bell County Museum. Bill and Claudia were members of the First Baptist Church of Killeen for over 40 years, before moving to Frisco to be closer to family.
In his spare time, there was nothing that made Bill happier than fishing. Some of his favorite memories were times spent fishing with friends and family on the Colorado, White and Yellowstone rivers.
Bill enjoyed learning about American history and family genealogy. He was proud to be a member of the First Families of Tennessee and Texas and to discover that his ancestor, James Collinsworth, signed the Texas Declaration of Independence in 1836.
Bill also loved to travel with his family, visiting all 50 states and over 40 National Parks during his lifetime.
Anyone who knew Bill knew that his family was his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his mother, father and brother, Donald.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Claudia Clark of Frisco; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Roger Wright of Cleveland, Tennessee; daughter, Amy Clark of Lewisville; brother and sister-in-law, Dick and Doris Clark of Waynesboro, Virginia; granddaughter and grandson-in-law, Katie and Lance Moore of Hoover, Alabama; grandson, Andy Peek of Cleveland, Tennessee; granddaughter Georgia Clark of Lewisville; and two great-grandchildren.
Aria Cremation Service & Funeral Homes of Dallas is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Bill’s honor to the Bell County Museum or the First Baptist Church of Killeen.
Messages of condolence can be left at https://www.ariacremation.com/obituary/.
