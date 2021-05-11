William Robinson

Funeral services for William Howard Robinson, 39, formerly of Killeen, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Christian Church in Wichita, Kansas.
Mr. Robinson died May 7, 2021.
William was a child of God, loving husband, father, son, uncle and friend to all he met.
He graduated from Ellison High School in Killeen in 2000, and then went on to graduate from Butler Community College and Wichita State University with a criminal justice degree.
He was a former social worker at the Wichita Children’s Home, and a former police officer for Wichita PD and Airport Police and Fire Department.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Lyla Abigail Robinson.
Survivors include his wife, Natasha Robinson; brother, Donnie (Amy) Robinson Jr.; father, Donnie Robinson Sr.; mother, Yong Hui Robinson; daughter, Junia Robinson; son, Theos Robinson; grandmother, Tensie Robinson; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established with GoFundMe (search: Will Robinson Family Emergency Relief).
A family viewing will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary in Wichita. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.