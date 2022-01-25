William Shuman

Services for William Joseph Shuman, 81, of Killeen will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Killeen Memorial Park and Cemetery.
Mr. Shuman died Jan. 18, 2022. He was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Covington, Indiana.
Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service.
