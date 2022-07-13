William “Skip” Henry Allen Lewis Jr.
A memorial service for William “Skip” Henry Allen Lewis Jr. 77 of Nolanville
will be held Thursday July 14th at 1:00
@Christ Bible Baptist Church
1410 Jack Rabbit, Belton TX
Burial will be Tuesday July 19th at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery @ 10 am.
Mr. Lewis died July 7, 2022
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 year’s Pamela Lewis
His children: Dawn Garcia (Simon)
Shawn Smith (Jim) Fawn Lewis
8 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren
Sister Jackie Sims (Jesse), sister and brother in law Debbie and Raymond Ramirez
