William “Skip” Henry Allen Lewis Jr.

A memorial service for William “Skip” Henry Allen Lewis Jr. 77 of Nolanville 

will be held Thursday July 14th at 1:00 

@Christ Bible Baptist Church

1410 Jack Rabbit, Belton TX

Burial will be Tuesday July 19th at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery @ 10 am.

Mr. Lewis died July 7, 2022

He is survived by his loving wife of 53 year’s Pamela Lewis

His children: Dawn Garcia (Simon)

Shawn Smith (Jim) Fawn Lewis

8 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren

Sister Jackie Sims (Jesse), sister and brother in law Debbie and Raymond Ramirez

 

