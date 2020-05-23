William Whitley

A memorial service for William Chad Whitley, 48, will be held at a future date.
Mr. Whitley died May 15, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
He was born May 17, 1971, in Killeen to Tommy Earl Whitley and Shirley Ann Whitley.
Chad grew up in Austin and attended Westwood High School. He then moved to Denton to attend the University of North Texas, where he was president of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity. After college, Chad moved to Phoenix, Arizona, where he met his loving wife of 21 years, Krista. Together they had four children.
Chad died from complications related to Huntington’s Disease, which he battled for nearly 15 years. During his lifetime, he touched the lives of many with his warm, goofy personality and selflessness. He was dearly loved by all who knew him.
Survivors include his wife Krista, of Round Rock; his father, Tommy Whitley, of Killeen; his children, Kristina VanMeter and husband Tim of Memphis, Tennessee, Melissa Whitley and partner Patrick Conroy of Los Angeles, Jenna Whitley of Round Rock; Layna Whitley of Round Rock; brother Justin Whitley and wife Lee and their two children, Marin and Aven, of Houston.
Chad is preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Whitley, and stepmother, Jerri Johnson-Whitley.
Beck Funeral Home in Cedar Park is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America in Chad’s name.
