Funeral services for Mr. William “Wig” L. Gilbert Sr., 72, are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mr. Gilbert died March 8, 2021, at his home in Belton.
He was born April 29, 1948.
More information on the services can be located at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.