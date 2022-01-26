Willie Dean Grove
(September 30, 1933 - January 16, 2022)
Superintendent Willie Grove, the founder and longtime pastor of Garden of Gethsemane Church of God in Christ in Harker Heights, passed away Jan. 16, 2022, at the age of 88, surrounded by his family. With 30 years of service, Mr. Grove was the longest-serving pastor among COGIC churches in the county.
Willie Dean Grove was born Sept. 30, 1933, in Claysburg, Pennsylvania.
He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War after being scouted by Major League Baseball’s Pittsburgh Pirates. Mr. Grove served 22 years in the Army, serving in Korea, Vietnam and three tours in Germany.
During his Basic Training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Grove met Florence Gaither. They were married for 67 years, and together they transitioned from a successful military career to a life of ministry.
Mr. Grove’s ministry journey began when he was in the Army and stationed in Germany. He began as a fellowship leader. Nearly 15 years after retiring to the Killeen area, Florence Grove said her husband got the call to become a pastor.
They started the Garden of Gethsemane COGIC in 1991, in a building that was formerly Harker Heights’ first post office.
During his pastorship, Willie D. Grove served as superintendent of the C.H. Mason District of the Texas Southeast Jurisdiction of COGIC. His wife is a district missionary and an evangelist with the church.
Earlier this year, Florence Grove characterized her and her husband’s journey in ministry as one that has been “all about faith.”
Mr. Grove’s survivors include his loving wife, Florence Grove; one daughter, Lois Wyche; four grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 28 at Deliverance and Praise Church, 703 Harley Dr. in Harker Heights. Interment with full military honors follows at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. Services officiated by Bishop A. Ladell Thomas, Jr.
Memorials may be made to Chisolm’s Family Funeral home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.