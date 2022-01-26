Funeral services for retired Sgt. 1st Class Willie Dean Grove, 88, of Harker Heights, will be 11 a.m. Friday at the Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise COGIC Church in Harker Heights. A burial with full military honors will follow the service at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Grove died Jan. 16, 2022, in Harker Heights.
He was born Sept. 30, 1933, in Claysburg, Pennsylvania.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at the Cathedral of Deliverance and Praise COGIC Church in Harker Heights.
Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of local arrangements.
