A memorial service for retired Master Sgt. Willie L. Goodall, 79, of Copperas Cove, will be at noon today at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Following the service, burial will be at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery with full honors.
Mr. Goodall died March 6, 2020, at the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Temple.
He was born March 29, 1940, in Vidette, Ga., to the late Earnest and Frances Gregory Goodall.
Mr. Goodall graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1958. He joined the United States Army in 1960. He served for 23 years and retired in 1983.
On June 20, 1974, he married his love, Hedwig Jager, in Baumholder, Germany. He attended Central Texas College and earned a degree in Applied Science on Dec. 19, 1988, while he worked for the Veterans Affairs Hospital in Temple, retiring in 2002.
He served with honor, courage, dedication and commitment for duty, not reward. His decorations include Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon “2”, Drill Sergeant Ident Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Vietnam War Veteran Service pin, Army Commendation Medal, Purple Heart, NCO Professional Development Ribbon “3”, Good Conduct Medal “7”, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert M-79 Grenade Launcher, Fort Hays State University Award for Outstanding career and dedication to the U.S Army and ROTC Cadre and Cadets and an award for 40 years of service to the United States government.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sheila Goodall; granddaughter, Rhashana Ricks; brother, Johnny Washington; sisters, Geraldine Darlington, Bessie Goodall and Katie Goodall.
Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Hedwig Goodall; children, LeAndre Goodall, Nicole Porell, Otto Kretzer and Roland Kretzer; sisters, Suzie Brimmage, Lucy Harris and Eva Brinson; grandchildren, Savon, Naiya, Eric, Tyrone, Christopher, Stacy, Lisa, Miriam and many more; great-grandchildren, Carter, Myles, Xander, Xoie and Xara; daughters-in-law, son-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He had an unwavering love for his family and would always tell you like it is. He will remain forever in our hearts.
