A funeral service with full military honors for retired Sgt. 1st Class Willie Preston Johnson Jr., 79, of Copperas Cove, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen.
Mr. Johnson died Sept. 25, 2021, in Killeen.
He was born Aug. 25, 1942, in Saint Pauls, North Carolina, to Willie Preston Johnson Sr. and Bertha McCoy Johnson.
Preston joined the United States Army in February of 1961 and proudly served his country for 20 years.
Preston’s awards include the National Defense Services Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal w/1 Oak Leaf Cluster, Meritorious Services Medal, Rifle Expert badge, and Good Conduct Medal Clasp, Silver 1 Loop.
After retiring from the army in March of 1981, Preston worked as an automotive instructor at Central Texas College and Labette Community College, and a tools and parts specialist and attendant for Lockheed Support Services, DynCorp International, and DS2 Support Services.
Preston married Ethel Marie Grossley, “the love of his life and his soulmate”, on Aug. 14, 1964, in Tacoma, Wash., while stationed at Fort Lewis. They danced their way through life for 57 years.
Spending time with family was the most important thing in Preston’s life and he demonstrated that by attending his children and grandchildren’s various events.
Preston epitomized the word “love” throughout his entire life. He would do anything for anyone, any time, and anywhere. Preston was an inspiration to so many and touched so many lives with his loving and caring nature. He was selfless, kind, giving, and had a heart of gold.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ethel Marie Johnson, mother Bertha McCoy Johnson, son, Willie Preston Johnson, III (Leatrice), daughters, Angela Louise Johnson Mars (Linton), and Stefanie Marie Johnson Boodoo (Brent), and Amil Marie Johnson. Sisters, Carolyn Johnson McGill, Glennis Johnson McKethan, Sandra Johnson, Hattie R. Johnson McBryde, Barbara Johnson Simmons, Cynthia Johnson McNair and Viola Marie Johnson, grandchildren, Jessica Johnson, Nicholas Mars, Jasmine Johnson, Alexis Mars, Sajjon Boodoo, Jordan Johnson, Oni Boodoo, Preston Mars, Sri Boodoo, and a host of other relatives and friends. Great-grandchildren, Journei Moore, Je’Preston Johnson, Jadice McDonald, Jayce Johnson, Jonah Johnson, Jalayah Johnson, Jaxx Johnson.
Preston is preceded in death by his son Marcus Charles Johnson, Father, Willie Preston Johnson, Sr., brothers Frederick Johnson, James Douglas Johnson, Charles Marcus Johnson, sister Veronica Johnson Blanchard, granddaughters Jeanette Michele Johnson, and Jewell Mariah Johnson, and a host of relatives and friends.
Although Preston is gone, his memory and love will remain with us always.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, 211 W. Avenue B, which is in charge of arrangements.
Serving as pallbearers for the services are Willie Preston Johnson III, retired 1st Sgt. Brent Boodoo, Linton Mars, SNE3 Sajjon Boodoo, Nicholas Mars and Preston Mars.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Johnson family.
