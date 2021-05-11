Willie Stephens

Funeral services for the Rev. Willie Dee Stephens, 86, of Killeen, will be at noon Saturday at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church in Killeen.
Burial with military honors will take place at 1 p.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Stephens died May 7, 2021, in Temple. He was born April 10, 1935, in Gilliam, Louisiana.
Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 14 at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
