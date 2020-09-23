WILLIS RAY RAINWATER
On Sunday, September 13, 2020 Willis Rainwater, longtime resident of Killeen, TX, passed away at the age of 85.
Willis was a city of Killeen employee for 28 years before he retired.
Will was preceded in death by his father William and mother Freda.
He is survived by his wife Merrell in Waco, TX; daughter Debbie Svatek and husband Dwayne of Cleveland, TX; sister Maxie Piske; and niece and nephews.
Willis is being cremated and there will be no services.
