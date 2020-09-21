No services for Wilma Jean Hix, 65, of Killeen, are planned at this time.
Mrs. Hix died Sept. 17, 2020.
She was born Oct. 9, 1954, in Moline, Illinois, to Gerald and Virginia McFarland.
Mrs. Hix enjoyed life. In 1987, Wilma Jean married Kevin Hix and together they raised two daughters. Wilma worked 34 years in civil service before retiring in 2013. When she wasn’t working, Wilma loved animals, getting together with friends, visiting her family.
Survivors include her husband, Kevin Hix; daughters, Nayda Ramos and Lisa Tonning; son, Kevin Hix Jr.; and her sisters, Judy and Joyce; along with eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Killeen is in charge of arrangements. Offer condolences at www.crawfordbowersfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.