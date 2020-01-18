Funeral services for Wilma Jean Starks, 88, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home Chapel in Killeen with the Rev. Steve Harper officiating.
Mrs. Starks died Jan. 15, 2020, in Nolanville. She was born May 5, 1931, to Raymond Hotchkiss and Hazel Dutton in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Survivors include her three daughters, four sons, 16 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James E. Starks, 1980; grandson, David; and a great-grandson, Michael.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
