WILMA “SUE” KALMAR (McMILLAN)
Wilma “Sue” Kalmar (McMillan) age 77, departed from this life on October 23, 2020. She was born on March 20th, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to Edna Louise and James Virgil McMillan. She lived in Erin, Tennessee where she attended school. She married Joseph Laszlo Kalmar on September 6, 1958 and gave birth to four children.
Sue and Joe (US Army Service) moved from Hawaii to Killeen in 1973 and then retired in Kempner in 1996. Sue and Joe just celebrated their 62nd Anniversary on September 6th. She had a passion for sewing, bowling, cake decorating, and cooking. She was an avid bingo player and even named her Persian cat Bingo. Every person Sue met became a lifelong friend. She was a housewife and also became a professional cake decorator for HEB. Over the past years, she developed a passion for painting. She became an award winning oil and acrylic painter. She loved teaching her grandchildren how to sew, paint, and bake her mother’s recipes. She painted her world on canvas. Her paintings are in the homes of many family member and friends. Her paintings were a reflection of the love she shared with so many.
Sue is survived by her husband Joseph Laszlo Kalmar of Kempner; two sons Robert Wayne Kalmar of Kempner and Joseph L. Kalmar II and spouse Sandra Kalmar of Belton; two daughters Susan Annette Kalmar of Kempner and Kelly LeAnne Oliver and spouse Trae Oliver of Stephenville; four siblings: Lee Self and spouse Woody of Pace, Florida; Barbara Rushing of Erin, Tennessee; Shirley McMillan of Spiro, Oklahoma and Linda Wadkins and spouse Don of Jacksonville, Florida; 11 Grandchildren: Christopher Kalmar (spouse Leah) and Sheena LeeAnn Kalmar; Kassie Sue Bomberger (spouse Corey); Heather Lynn Murphy (spouse Sean); Mandi Rae Bartz (Spouse Brent); Susan Michelle Beets (spouse Corey); Jessika LeAnne Grady (spouse Sean); Kaylee Madison Charleston (spouse Levi); Erin Louise Schultz (spouse Tyler); Emily Lauren Oliver; and Ella LeAnne Oliver; many nieces, cousins and nephews and 17 great-grandchildren with two on the way.
Services will be held at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove, Texas on 7 November 2020 at 10:00am. A private family gathering will be held after the services.
