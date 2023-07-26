A memorial service for Wilson Roy Cooley, 67, will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Please wear camo and/or jeans.
Mr. Cooley died July 17, 2023, in Austin. He was born on Oct. 2, 1955, to Helga and Paul Cooley in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Will graduated from Copperas Cove High School and built custom cabinets for the majority of his adult life. He was an extremely gifted craftsman, and worked with care and integrity.
Whether it was constructing cabinets, buildings, furniture and rocking horses, or a cross for a local church — he graciously and kindly took on any requested project.
He will be remembered for working hard and playing equally as hard. Having a deep love for the outdoors, Will spent his time away from work hunting, fishing, and camping with friends and family.
The tales of Will, as well as the adventures shared by his family and friends, will endure as a testament to who he was — talented, caring, funny and kind.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Helga Cooley and Paul Thomas Cooley.
He is survived by his daughter, Katherine Cooley; daughter Jaclyn Pettigrew and husband Leon, and their children Nicole and Isaac; son Paul Cooley and wife Lauren, and their sons Cullen and Chase; sister Margarete Hamilton; and brother Frank Cooley.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.