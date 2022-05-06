Winfred Luther Curb
(June 17, 1941 – April 29, 2022)
Winfred Luther Curb, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 29, 2022 at home in Killeen, Texas.
Winfred was born on Tuesday, June 17, 1941 on the Curb Place; which was at the mouth of the Lampasas River and at the foot of Cedar Knob Mountain; to Dock Luther Curb Sr. and Ruby Mae Massie Curb. Winfred was married to his high school sweetheart, Lynda Louise Johnston Curb, for 59 years. Winfred, who was a third generation Curb, resided in Bell County and lived within a three mile radius of his family’s homeplace his entire life.
Winfred began working in town at the age of 17 at Western Auto, in addition to the family ranch. He then worked for Midtex Telephone Company, where he learned how to climb telephone poles. He then found his true calling as a carpenter. He continued his career as a carpenter, homebuilder and commercial builder for the next 50 years around the Killeen area. He also worked in the evenings as a farmer, rancher and self-taught welder. Being a polio survivor, he believed that there was nothing you could not do if you set your mind to it. This work ethic also included working hard and doing things right the first time.
When he was young, he was a member of FFA (Future Farmers of America) and showed Angus cows in the livestock shows. Later in life, he wanted to pass down those opportunities and served on the board of the Killeen Jr. Livestock Show Association. He enjoyed the country way of life, raising black Angus cows and Brahma bulls, riding horses, rounding up cows and cowboying when he could. He also enjoyed playing jokes on his friends and family, hunting and fishing. He was a member at Cedar Knob Baptist Church when young and later at Memorial Baptist Church in Killeen. Winfred had a soft spot when it came to helping those in need and believed in second chances.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda and his three daughters, Lee Ann Nunnery-Young of Killeen, Lisa Barker (Buddy) of Killeen and Julie Walker (Lee) of Donie, Tx. He had 7 grandchildren, Ashly Ann Nunnery of Killeen; Joshua Anthony Nunnery of Midlothian, Tx; Faith Ann Young of Killeen; and Adrianna Lynn Rich, Matthew Joseph Walker, Kenneth Lane Walker, and Abigail Ruby Walker, all of Donie, Tx. He had 4 great-grandchildren, Jacqueline Rose Karyeah of Killeen and Jace Joshua Nunnery, Brayden Anthony Nunnery and Elliana Marie Nunnery of Midlothian, Tx. Also he is survived by 3 brothers, Louis Curb, D.L. Curb Jr and Billy (Christi) Curb all of Killeen, as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Winfred was proceeded in death by his parents, Dock and Ruby Curb, mother-in-law, Mary Johnston-Evans, sister-in-laws, Patsy Curb and Donna Curb, nephew, Kenneth Curb and son-in-law, Johnny Bob Young.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 8, 2022, 2 to 4 pm at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen, Tx. A Graveside service will be held on Monday May 09, 2022 at 2 pm at Cedar Knob Cemetery on FM 2484, Salado, Tx 76571.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Kenneth Curb Memorial Fund, which benefits exhibitors of the Killeen Junior Livestock Show, by sending to the Killeen Junior Livestock Show Association, Ag Mechanics Division at 9399 E. Trimmier Road, Killeen, TX 76542.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.