A memorial service for Worth Sylvester Wren Jr., 74, will be at 2 p.m. Friday at The Hills Church in North Richland Hills near Fort Worth.
Interment will be held Saturday at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lampasas at 11 a.m.
Mr. Wren died from complications related to bile duct cancer on Nov. 9, 2022, in Fort Worth.
He was born on Dec. 31, 1947, in Lampasas, and lived the majority of his adult years in the Fort Worth area.
He thrived on socialization, adored his many friendships, had a deep thirst for knowledge, and greatly loved his family. Worth had a diverse career in the journalism industry spanning more than 50 years. He married the love of his life, Nelda Kay Harvey, in 1981, raised two children, and couldn’t get enough of his grandkids.
Worth is preceded in death by his parents, Worth Sr. and Johnnie Mae; wife, Nelda; and brother, James. He is survived by his son, E. Clinton Wren, daughter-in-law, Christina, and grandsons Nolan and Paxton of Midland; daughter, Johnnie J. Wren-McNeillie, son-in-law, Jason, and expectant granddaughter, Nellie, of Plattsburgh, N.Y.; sister, Ann Harmon of Copperas Cove; brother, Carl Wren and wife Kim of Salado; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, friends, and colleagues.
To read more about Worth Wren’s life, see full obituary with Sneed-Carnley Funeral Home and on Facebook.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: The Hills Church Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation.
Sneed Carnley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
