Yancy Blount

Funeral services for Yancy Oquinn Blount, 49, of Killeen will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church in Amarillo, Texas. Burial will follow at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo.
Mr. Blount died Jan 19, 2022, in Harker Heights. He was born Oct. 25, 1972, in Amarillo.
Visitation will be held Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is also in charge or arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com
