Funeral service with full military honors for Sgt. 1st Class Yolanda L. N’Gaojia, 52, of Killeen will be held at noon Saturday at Pershing Park Baptist Church in Killeen. Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Ms. N’Gaoja died March 22, 2022, in Killeen. She was born Dec. 29, 1969, in Chicago, Illinois.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Chisolm’s Family Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
Offer condolences at www.chisolmsfuneral.com.
