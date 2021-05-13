Funeral services for Yon Hui Bourne, 82, of Harker Heights, will be at 9 a.m. Monday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Ms. Bourne died May 11, 2021, due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis.
She was born Nov. 28, 1938, in South Korea.
Ms. Bourne immigrated to the U.S. in 1965 after meeting her husband, Patrick Bourne. She was an avid sports enthusiast and diehard Longhorns fan. She had a cutting sense of humor and loved to cook for her family, keep up with soap operas, and spend time in her garden.
Survivors include a brother and sister who reside in South Korea; her husband of 57 years, Patrick Bourne; daughter Leslie Bourne Batten and her husband, James; daughter Kyong Cha Carter and her husband, Robert; son, Kenneth Bourne and his wife, Nicole; and numerous grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
