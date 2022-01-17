Funeral services for Yong Suk Lynch, 83, will be held 11 a.m. today at Central Baptist Church in Killeen. A burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. Masking and social distancing will be required at both services.
Ms. Lynch died Jan. 11, 2022.
She was born Sept. 29, 1938.
Survivors include her daughter, Cindy Wong and her husband Michael Wong of Middletown, Connecticut; as well as her three step-children: Alvin Lloyd Lynch Sr. and his wife Melanie Lynch of Dallas, Stacy Lynch Rodrigues and her husband Orlando Rodriguez Jr. of Waco, and Kevin Lynch of Addison.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.