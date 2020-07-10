A graveside service for Yvegene White, 85, of Cameron, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. White died July 9, 2020, at a local hospital.
She was born to Eula and Wade Carver on Jan. 18, 1935, in Lindale, Texas.
Crotty Funeral Home & Creation Service in Belton is in charge of arrangements.
