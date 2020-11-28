Yvonne Brundrett

Services for Yvonne S. Brundrett, 91, of Lenexa, Kansas, is to be determined.
Mrs. Brundrett died Nov. 20, 2020, with her family by her side.
She was born June 12, 1929, in St. Paul, Minnesota, to parents Milton and Lucille Selen.
She graduated Thomas Edison High School in Minneapolis in 1946 and the University of Minnesota in 1951. She met and married 1st Lt. Tom H. Brundrett in Giessen, Germany, on June 18, 1955, while she was working as an elementary school teacher in the American School. She and Tom traveled the world during Tom’s 20-year career as an Army officer. At Tom’s last posting at Fort Hood, Texas, Tom retired from the Army in 1971 and both Yvonne and Tom ended their working careers as teachers with the Killeen ISD.
Mrs. Brundrett was preceded in death by her husband Tom Brundrett in 2006.
Survivors incude by sons Bruce (Susann), Jeff (Susan), grandchildren Chris (Katharine) Brundrett, Sarah (Rob) Lowery, Kate and Jake Brundrett, great grandchildren June and Tess Brundrett and Henry and Tom Lowery.
Mrs. Brundrett will be cremated and her ashes placed with those of her husband Tom’s at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
