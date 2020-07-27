Memorial services for Yvonne Harton will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Lampasas.
Ms. Harton died July 24, 2020.
She was born Dec. 7, 1928, in Ding Dong, to I.B. (Bert) and Dovie (Dick) Bell.
Yvonne’s mother and dad had no ideas for names, so they let Dick’s friend name her Martha Yvonne. She was born into a big family of two brothers, Denny and Bud, and three sisters, Hollie, Elwanda and Jane. Yvonne was the baby.
When Yvonne was 2, the Bell family moved to Maxdale, where her dad had a grocery store. Yvonne attended Maxdale School, which only went through 7th grade. After 7th grade, the children rode a school bus into Killeen to attend school.
During this time, the Bells bought a small farm west of Killeen, and Yvonne attended her freshman and sophomore years in Killeen. They only lived there a short time because the government bought their land during the Camp Hood expansion. The Bells then bought a place south of Briggs, where Yvonne finished her last two years of high school along with six other students. One of the students was Harold Harton, whom she fell in love with. She and Harold graduated in May of 1945 and married in December of that year. They were 17 years old.
Yvonne was raised in a Christian home, and on Sunday mornings there was no doubt where the family would be. At age 11, she accepted the Lord and was baptized in the Lampasas River. Sunday was a special day for Yvonne. She became a member of First Baptist Church in Lampasas in 1947, and through the years always loved seeing and visiting with old and new friends, as well as working in the Sunday School office which she considered a privilege.
She and June Davis loved showing their pictures of grand- and great-grandchildren. She was especially grateful for all the morning hugs from those who stopped by and for the opportunity to be part of the First Baptist Church family.
Yvonne was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Sarah Sappington; her brothers, Denny and Bud Bell; her sisters, Hollie Miller and Elwanda Medart; and by her nephew, Tom Medart.
She is survived by her husband, Harold Harton; daughter, Charlotte Bell and husband Joe; son, Hal Harton and wife Sue; sister Jane Richards; granddaughter, Dawn Sappington and husband Steve; granddaughters, Marci Tomme and husband Dean, Holly Sheppard and husband Bradley; grandson, Scott Harton; great-grandchildren, Sadie Sappington and fiancé Dylan Kleppel; Maddie Grace and Jaxon Tomme; and Ephraim and Eli Sheppard.
Memorials may be made to Sarah Sappington Memorial Scholarship Fund, First Texas Bank (Attn. Annie Trotter), or the Scottish Rite Hospital for Crippled Children.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.