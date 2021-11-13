Funeral services for Yvonne Evelyn Massie, 80, of Killeen, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Marlboro Heights Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Killeen Memorial Park.
Mrs. Massie died Nov. 3, 2021. She was born Dec. 10, 1940.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.