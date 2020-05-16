Zella Shugart

Services will be on a later date for Zella Mae Wilkison (Cunningham) Shugart, of Nacogdoches. Burial will be at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
Mrs. Shugart died May 8, 2020, at Medical Center Hospital Nacogdoches.
She was born June 30, 1926 in Menard, Texas, to Hallie and Herbert Wilkison. Her siblings were Gordon Wilkison (Scottie) and Margaret Ann Wilkison Stewart (Doug).
Zella graduated from Lake View High School in San Angelo in 1943 at the age of 16.
Shortly thereafter she married George Weldon Cunningham. Following his European tour of duty during World War II, they welcomed three sons, Bruce Lyndon Cunningham of Nacogdoches, Weldon Edwin Cunningham (Jackie) of Athens and Earl Ross Cunningham (Faye) of Bay City, Texas.
George Weldon passed away in the summer of 1951.
Zella married Herman Edward Shugart in the spring of 1954. During the family’s first stay in Germany while Herman was deployed with the U.S. Army, Zella and the children traveled extensively around Europe.
Upon returning to the U.S., she completed her degree in education at the University of Texas in Austin in 1958.
The family returned to Germany for a second tour and during this time Zella taught school at the American School in Nurnberg.
Their son, David Patrick Shugart (Edie) of Albuquerque, New Mexico was born while the family was living in Germany.
Zella and Command Sgt. Maj. Shugart returned to the states and moved to Killeen in 1961. They were married until his death in 2002.
Zella continued to teach first grade in the Killeen schools immensely enjoying her time at the Avenue D school and Pershing Park Elementary until her retirement in 1986.
In addition to teaching, Zella was an accomplished oil painter. Her still life and landscape paintings graced the walls of many homes in the Killeen area and elsewhere. A skilled seamstress she enjoyed upholstering furniture as well.
Zella’s love for the Episcopal Church was evident during her more than 40 years as a member of the congregation at Fort Hood. Recognized during an appreciation ceremony in 2014, the chaplains across Fort Hood came together to show their gratitude for her faithfulness.
Not only did she serve as a volunteer on the altar guild, she greeted the newcomers, and assisted those in need for nearly a half century.
Chaplain (Col.) Bill Phillips stated, “It is an honor to recognize Ms. Zella for all that she has done over the years. In our world of the Army, we as chaplains stay at a duty station two years at most, so it is great to have someone like Mrs. Shugart provide the continuity to the services.”
Survivors include her sister, her four sons and their wives; six grandchildren — Carrie Martin (Dwain) of Denton and Christopher of Austin and their mother, Patty, of Arlington; Leigh Ann Sneeringer (Chris) of Roanoke and Lauren Cunningham (Colby Simpson) of Austin; Samuel of Bay City and Andrew of Taylor and their mother, Mary; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces; nephews and former daughter-in-law, Jenny Cunningham (Bruce) of Slocum.
Mrs. Shugart was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law; husbands; a grandchild, Rebecca; and a niece.
In lieu of flowers to honor her memory, contributions can be made to the ASPCA or the charity of your choice. She had an overwhelming love of animals, especially the many cats she shared her home with over the years.
Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors of Nacogdoches is in charge of arrangements.
