Graveside services for Zelma Ruth Whitmire, 100, of Nolanville, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at McDowell Cemetery in Belton, with Robert Mattson of Waco conducting the service and providing the music.
Mrs. Whitmire died July 29, 2020, at Lampasas Nursing and Rehab in Lampasas.
She was born on Dec. 18, 1919, to Huey D. Roberts and Ellen Ella Parker.
She married Lathega L.O. “Shag” Whitmire on June 24, 1939. She was a homemaker and a longtime active member of First Baptist Church in Nolanville.
She was known affectionately to all of her family as Gran or Granny. She was devoted to her church as long as she was able to serve, and especially looked forward to working Vacation Bible School every summer.
She was so proud of all her family members and loved cooking wonderful dinners for them as long as she was able. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, taking long walks, reading and working puzzles. She was a 100-year-old treasure who will be missed!
Survivors include her daughters, Shirley and Lee Everett of Nolanville; and Pat and Dick Parker of Lampasas; four grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, Bill Roberts, Reid Roberts, Tom Roberts, Elmer Roberts and Joe Roberts.
Dossman Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of the arrangements.
