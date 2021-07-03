Funeral services for Zenia Micheo Morales, 95, of Arecibo, Puerto Rico, will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Chris Downey officiating.
Ms. Morales will be buried in her home country of Puerto Rico.
Ms. Morales died June 26, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Zenia was born on March 30, 1926, to Francisco Micheo and Josefa Echegaray in Arecibo, Puerto Rico. After finishing her degree at Winthrop College in South Carolina, she went back to her home in Puerto Rico.
Zenia worked for several years as a social worker, helping the needy and low-income people of her hometown in Arecibo, Puerto Rico.
She married the love of her life, Mario Morales, in 1954. Mario was a lawyer in Puerto Rico, which enabled Zenia to stay home a be with their four children, which she loved to do. As the children grew older and left home, she dedicated herself to help and spent most of her time volunteering in the Catholic Cathedral Church in downtown Arecibo. In her spare time, she loved doing needlepoint, gardening her flowerpots, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Zenia and her beautiful smile will be greatly missed by all.
Ms. Morales was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco, and Josefa Micheo; her husband, Mario Morales; and her six brothers and sisters.
Survivors include Dr. Freddie Morales, and his wife, Grace; Zenia Morales Micheo, Mario M. Morales and his wife, Beba; Lisi Morales; her 11 grandchildren, her 13 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Josefina Micheo Echegaray.
Visitation is from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
