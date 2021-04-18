A graveside service for Zulma M. Prado, 76, will be 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Prado died peacefully on April 10, 2021, after a courageous battle against cancer. She was born April 28, 1944, in Rosario, Argentina.
She was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra.
Survivors include her four remaining children, Claudia, Jacqueline, Peter and Osvaldo.
May she rest in peace amongst the stars.
A visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
