Services for Zylvia Nell Henderson, 87, of Killeen, will be private.
Mrs. Henderson died Jan. 10, 2021, in Killeen.
She was born June 24, 1933, in Alto, to the late Barney and Lula Byrd.
She graduated from Alto High School in 1950, and married John David “JD” Henderson in 1951.
She and JD raised their family in Killeen, and most of her career was spent supporting the family practice of Dr. John Padgett.
She was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and enjoyed spending her time cooking, fishing, dancing, and enjoying the company of family and friends.
Nell was preceded in death by her husband in 1988, her siblings Merle Melvin and Jerry Byrd, and grandson Jeremy Hess.
Survivors include her sister, Sybil Ryan; her son, John D. Henderson Jr.; her daughter, Lu Ann Hess and her husband, Larry; grandchildren, Heather, Michael, Holly, Randi, Allison, Courtney, Catherine, and Aaron; plus 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Nell Henderson to the Dementia Society of America, by mail to PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA, 18901, or online at www.dementiasociety.org/donate.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of the arrangements.
