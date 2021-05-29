DAV Chapter #29
DAV Chapter #29 will hold its next monthly meeting on June 5 at 607B E. Veterans Memorial Blvd, Harker Heights. Breakfast will be served at 8 a.m. Membership meeting will follow at 9 a.m.
Mask and social distancing protocol will be observed at all times.
The organization is available for assistance with claims and forms on Tuesday and Saturday mornings from 8 to 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.
The special guest speaker for this month’s meeting will be Rep. Brad Buckley who will be giving an update on the actions of the recent state’s legislative session.
Everyone is invited.
Killeen Civic Art Guild
Looking for area artists and appreciators of art.
The Killeen Civic Art Guild holds open studio on Mondays from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 911-A Trimmier Road in Killeen.
Killeen Ladies Golf Association
The Killeen Ladies Golf Association meets each Wednesday at Stonetree Golf Club, 1600 Stonetree Drive, Killeen. All area ladies are invited to join for a fun day of golf. Tee time is 8:30 a.m.
Please arrive 30 minutes earlier for pairings.
For more information, please contact Patty Wilson at 254-630-4617 or email pattywilson767@gmail.com.
Killeen Rotary Club
The Killeen Rotary Club meets the first and third Wednesday at noon in the Bell Room at the Shilo Inns, 2701 S. W.S. Young Drive, Killeen. Join for good food and fellowship.
Call 254-702-6860 for rotary information.
LULAC Herencia Council No. 4297
The group meets every second Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing. For more information, contact Adrienne Santaliz at 254-251-8711 or email at ajsantaliz@gmail.com.
VFW Auxiliary 3892
The VFW Auxiliary 3892 will be holding its schnitzel dinner fundraiser on June 12 beginning at 6 p.m. To-go orders will start at 5:30 p.m.
The menu is schnitzel, home fries, red cabbage, green beans, mushroom gravy, cucumber salad, and German bread. The cost is $13 per plate. Due to circumstances beyond control the fundraiser will be held at the American Legion #223 in Killeen, 208 S. Park St., Killeen.
Tickets are on sale at the VFW 3892 Post home, 201 VFW Drive, Harker Heights and the American Legion #223. Contact numbers are 254-338-1698 or 254-458-6301.
All proceeds go towards the Auxiliary’s programs.
A dance will be from 7-11 p.m. with Backroads providing the music. A cover charge of $5 will be charged for the dance. Come out for a night of good food and music.
If you have a submission for the “On the Agenda” section, please email it to announcements@kdhnews.com by noon on Thursdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.