After years of holding homeless triage and stand down events, one Copperas Cove organization is beginning a new event: Vet-Fest.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas, headed by Joann Courtland, is hosting its inaugural Vet-Fest from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 at Copperas Cove City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B.
Courtland is also a member of the city council.
“Over the years, we as a group, have been trying to figure out how can we do an event that brings awareness to veterans issues; not just homelessness, but veterans issues, where we can go out, have some fun, raise awareness and maybe do some fundraising,” Courtland said.
The inaugural event will feature live music and local food trucks and vendors — all veteran-run.
As a committee, the group decided to find organizations and small business owners.
“Let’s find veteran service organizations, veteran-owned businesses, veteran musical acts, veteran-owned food trucks and vendors and let’s just come up with something that we can do in August,” Courtland said.
Though the event will likely contend with the heat of summer, Courtland said August is a good time for the event because there are not a lot of other conflicting events that there would be in cooler months.
So far, the response has been a good one.
“There’s going to be door prizes, everybody can buy some raffle tickets for door prizes,” Courtland said. “Right now, we’ve got over 30 non-food vendors already signed up ... I’m just excited that we’re going to be able to get out and celebrate the veterans in our community.”
Courtland said the idea for Vet-Fest came about when one of the people on the committee went to a similar event in Round Rock and there were not similar events in Central Texas.
Along with the vendors and food trucks and music, The Exchange Club of Copperas Cove is hosting a 32-team, single-elimination cornhole tournament. Spots are still available for two-person teams and registration costs $40.
The event itself is free, though parking at the park will cost $5.
All proceeds raised from parking fees and tournament registration fees will go to support the organization’s two homeless triage and stand down events.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas will also be selling T-shirts and limited edition 20-ounce tumblers that are available for auction.
“Every dime that we raise goes right back into our programs that we offer through our stand downs and through our building here in Copperas Cove,” Courtland said.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas is located at 201 Carpenter St. in Copperas Cove, and it is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.
“Folks can come in and they can provide donations ... they can volunteer,” Courtland said of the all-volunteer organization. “We’ve actually had a couple of veterans come in and take showers and get some new clothing.”
The next homeless triage and stand down event will be Sept. 9 at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center in Killeen.
The September event will be open to all homeless people in Central Texas.
“They’re going to have breakfast and lunch, they’re going to have coffee from Starbucks, there’ll be haircuts, there’ll be medical and dental screenings, and there’ll be a whole bunch of vendors as well as all the clothes that you see in our building that gets taken with us to be handed out and given away,” Courtland said.
