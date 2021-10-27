On Saturday, my old unit got together for a night of revelry and camaraderie, much as many other units do. My unit does things a little differently than most, however.
Most units tend to have multiple reunions, with members who served during a specific period getting together with others who served from the same time. The 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment “Garryowen,” however, pulls together all veterans who ever served in the unit, regardless of when, and then invites the active duty troops currently serving to join us.
This brings a level of esprit de corps hard to find elsewhere in the Army. While not the oldest unit in the Army, Garryowen has a storied past stretching back to 1866. Its history is filled with crushing defeat — Custer’s last stand at the Battle of Little Big Horn — followed by pulling ourselves up by the boot straps to greater and greater heights of victory.
But a unit is not all about its history. It’s about its people.
And when it comes to the people of Garryowen, whether they served in Vietnam at the Ia Drang Valley or fought in the streets of Iraq, there is only one thing we see in each other and the troopers who are now serving in the unit — family.
As a former Marine, that level of closeness is something I missed when I joined the Army. Until I went to 1/7 Cav, the camaraderie among soldiers was normally reserved for only those you were serving with. There was plenty of “thank you for your service” to someone who may have served in the unit 20, 30 or even 50 years ago, but no sense of connection. Usually, the responses I would hear when someone told a soldier they had served in that exact unit, however long ago, was, “wow, that’s cool.”
Not with Garryowen. Someone says they were 1/7, the response is a hearty “Garryowen, Seventh First!” There is an immediate kinship, and an automatic understanding that a brother or sister stands before you. You are with family, and you know that person will be there for you as quickly as you will be for them.
For us veterans who were in attendance, it really was like a family reunion. I had several of my battle buddies I served with there, and the interaction amongst us and the other veterans stretching back to the Vietnam War looked no less than a big family reunion where all the family members actually care about each other.
I think that was good for the active troopers to see. It’s good for them to know that while they may only spend a short time in Garryowen, because of it they now have a family for life.
As we go forward, I can only see this family growing.
We’re all already looking forward to next year.
DAVID A. BRYANT is an Army retiree and a military journalist for the Killeen Daily Herald. You can reach him at dbryant@kdhnews.com or 254-501-7554.
