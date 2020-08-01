It’s been a year of adjustments for Killeen-area parents, students and school district employees.
That series of adjustments continued last week, as the Killeen Independent School District announced it was delaying the start of in-person instruction until after Labor Day.
However, the district still plans to begin the year on its original start date of Aug. 17 — but using a 100% virtual platform, The district had planned to offer parents both in-person and virtual learning options beginning on that date.
The change was in response to an order the previous week by county public health officials that prohibited schools in Bell County from offering in-person instruction until after Sept. 7, in response to concerns about slowing the spread of the coronavirus locally.
Virtually all Bell County school districts complied, with the largest districts —Killeen, Belton, Temple and Salado — all announcing last week that they would push in-person classes back to Sept. 8.
Was it the right thing to do?
Most health experts and many concerned parents would say yes.
But KISD Superintendent John Craft seemed unconvinced when he told school board members that the situation won’t look much different in early September than it did in mid-March, when the state first ordered school districts to close their doors.
In some respects, Craft is right.
The coronavirus is still impacting our community, residents are still worried, and there are no prospects for a vaccine or treatment any time soon.
However, in other ways the Central Texas public health landscape has changed drastically over the last 4½ months.
When schools were first shut down in March, Bell County was averaging just a few cases of COVID-19 per day. As of March 22, the county had only reported 14 cases. Closing schools — especially for the remainder of the semester — at first seemed a bit extreme.
However, by the end of May, when the school year was winding down, the countywide case count had increased to 326. In the interim, businesses were shuttered, restaurants closed down and churches sat empty. Given those public health precautions, an increase of 300 cases in about two months’ time — or about five cases per day across the entire county — was certainly an acceptable outcome.
But one can only guess at how different things might have been if thousands of KISD students, teachers and support staff had been thrown together for extended periods of time, five days a week, during that two-month period. Case numbers might have soared, defeating the strategy of limiting potential exposure to the virus and putting the surrounding community at greater risk.
Of course, everyone knows what happened next. As Texas gradually reopened its economy, COVID-19 cases started to spike dramatically across the state..
By July 1, Bell County had recorded 1,288 cases of the coronavirus, and just two weeks later, that number had climbed to nearly 2,400.
As of Friday, the county number had ballooned to 3,390, but there are signs that the pandemic has eased locally — at least for the time being.
After a frightening 153-case one-day increase on July 13, the numbers have started to come down. Only 29 cases were reported by the county Friday, and the seven-day, rolling average had fallen to 51 cases a day.
In the wake of the governor’s statewide face mask mandate, it’s possible these numbers will come down significantly between now and Labor Day.
The logic behind starting in-class instruction on Sept. 8 rather opening Bell County classrooms in mid-August is simple: Give students a greater chance to return to school safely — and to stay in school without disruption to the school year.
There’s another advantage to KISD’s latest plan: By starting out with virtual learning for three weeks, the district gives all students and their parents the opportunity to become comfortable with that delivery platform before in-person learning starts next month.
After Sept. 8, parents who have opted for virtual learning will feel right at home as the school year progresses. Parents who have chosen in-person learning will have a better idea of how virtual learning works, should they decide to switch to that platform at a later date.
Most importantly, if the district is forced to shut down its campuses at some point because of a viral outbreak, all students, teachers and parents will have more confidence as the district shifts back to all-virtual learning.
Let’s hope such a scenario never arises.
In the meantime, district officials are to be commended for their exhaustive planning and preparation for the upcoming year — despite the fact that the goal has frequently been a moving target.
The district has worked out a rigorous set of safety protocols and will provide students with their own school supplies and PPE, such as masks, to ensure the risk of contamination is minimized.
KISD also has gone to great lengths to prepare engaging, informative virtual lessons to ensure students are motivated to learn. The district has also set out benchmarks for classwork and testing to ensure online learners don’t fall behind.
The district is also working to provide laptops and internet access to any families in the district that might be lacking in those areas.
In other words, the district has taken significant steps to ensure that students can learn safely and succeed in the process.
Of course, the big unknown in the equation continues to be the coronavirus. Our educators and administrators can only do so much to mitigate that risk.
But our students must return to the classroom. It offers their best avenue for academic success and their best opportunity for positive socialization.
Our first look at how that scenario plays out will come when Copperas Cove ISD welcomes students back to its campuses on Aug. 18. That district, too, has gone to great lengths to ensure a safe return to school, as well as providing a virtual option for those who aren’t ready to make that move.
If all goes well in CCISD, it will be apparent in the Coryell County coronavirus case numbers within the first two weeks.
If there’s a problem, it could show up around the time Killeen ISD is ready to open its schools.
Whatever happens, our local school district administrators will make the necessary adjustments — yet again.
In this highly unpredictable year, it’s one of the tasks they do best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.